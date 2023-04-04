Best external hardware RAID 1 with failover (3 drives) enclosure USB 3.1, network access not required

So I had some issues with the onboard AMD RAID 1 in my desktop the last few days. Over the years I've grown tired of dragging that RAID between AMD and Intel platforms so plan is to kick the RAID off the motherboard. I'm on the look for a minimum 3 drive hardware RAID enclosure for RAID 1 with a failover drive. I'm only looking at 4TB here, not massive amounts of data. Plan to have it connected via USB so one that woke and slept with the rest of the system would be preferred. Not planning on hooking to the home network so if it has it great.. if no.. no big dealeo. Really low duty cycle on this RAID, mostly family photos and some other downloads... speed not critical.



Suggestions?



***EDIT***



Or would a 3 drive RAID 5 be better suited?