Best encryption for new HDD?

You really want to render something unreadable, put in an a nas unit raid5/6 with encyrption at the nas level. Short of having that exact nas unit and setup, you'll probably not even be able to recover the data yourself, lol.



Considering how hard data is to keep alive from even older formats, you could always put an encrypted zip on a CD/DVD and then someone has to find a working drive to even get started. Or there's the even better thing to do, use clonezilla to crate and image of the drive and encrypt that and span it across 10-20 dvds--if you don't have one of those discs, no way to recover it.



Now that I think about all this, these movies where someone mysteriously finds a 'key' that fits a 'lock' that's thousands of years old is actually nearly impossible. Mankind can't even read lotus 123 files anymore, lol.