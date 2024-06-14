Best encryption for new HDD?

johnnyscience
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2008
- Messages
- 193
So I am getting some new media HDDs and would like to add some encryption to them
I familiar with hardware encryption on SSDs and TrueCrypt from years ago for HDD
I know that windows also has an encryption option, Bitlocker
I always preferred hardware encryption as a more secure option, but I know that's not available on HDDs
Although I use Windows 10, I also don't trust them as a corporation, so I always avoided Bitlocker the last few years.
So has anything come out to replace TrueCrypt yet?
Is Bitlocker really the only option?
I know it's a good program and is streamlined/built into windows, which is nice.
But again, it's windows and we know we can't fully trust there isn't backdoors in Bitlocker.
I familiar with hardware encryption on SSDs and TrueCrypt from years ago for HDD
I know that windows also has an encryption option, Bitlocker
I always preferred hardware encryption as a more secure option, but I know that's not available on HDDs
Although I use Windows 10, I also don't trust them as a corporation, so I always avoided Bitlocker the last few years.
So has anything come out to replace TrueCrypt yet?
Is Bitlocker really the only option?
I know it's a good program and is streamlined/built into windows, which is nice.
But again, it's windows and we know we can't fully trust there isn't backdoors in Bitlocker.