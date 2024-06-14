Best encryption for new HDD?

J

johnnyscience

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 15, 2008
Messages
193
So I am getting some new media HDDs and would like to add some encryption to them

I familiar with hardware encryption on SSDs and TrueCrypt from years ago for HDD

I know that windows also has an encryption option, Bitlocker

I always preferred hardware encryption as a more secure option, but I know that's not available on HDDs

Although I use Windows 10, I also don't trust them as a corporation, so I always avoided Bitlocker the last few years.

So has anything come out to replace TrueCrypt yet?

Is Bitlocker really the only option?

I know it's a good program and is streamlined/built into windows, which is nice.

But again, it's windows and we know we can't fully trust there isn't backdoors in Bitlocker.
 
You really want to render something unreadable, put in an a nas unit raid5/6 with encyrption at the nas level. Short of having that exact nas unit and setup, you'll probably not even be able to recover the data yourself, lol.

Considering how hard data is to keep alive from even older formats, you could always put an encrypted zip on a CD/DVD and then someone has to find a working drive to even get started. Or there's the even better thing to do, use clonezilla to crate and image of the drive and encrypt that and span it across 10-20 dvds--if you don't have one of those discs, no way to recover it.

Now that I think about all this, these movies where someone mysteriously finds a 'key' that fits a 'lock' that's thousands of years old is actually nearly impossible. Mankind can't even read lotus 123 files anymore, lol.
 
SamirD said:
Now that I think about all this, these movies where someone mysteriously finds a 'key' that fits a 'lock' that's thousands of years old is actually nearly impossible. Mankind can't even read lotus 123 files anymore, lol.
Click to expand...
Long story short, I once had to read some PFS:FirstWrite "doc" files. Good luck (to me) with that. If you read a PFS file, you find that the first 350 or so bytes aren't readable ASCII, but 8-bit. And it's clear from the ASCII text that the beginning of the doc is somewhere in those 350 bytes. In the end I just gave up.
 
philb2 said:
Long story short, I once had to read some PFS:FirstWrite "doc" files. Good luck (to me) with that. If you read a PFS file, you find that the first 350 or so bytes aren't readable ASCII, but 8-bit. And it's clear from the ASCII text that the beginning of the doc is somewhere in those 350 bytes. In the end I just gave up.
Click to expand...
I still have that program somewhere...probably on a syquest cartridge, so gotta get that retrieved first, lol.
 
SamirD said:
I still have that program somewhere...probably on a syquest cartridge, so gotta get that retrieved first, lol.
Click to expand...
Great. I plan to get rid of the physical drives soon, probably WD recycling or stripping them down for the magnets. ;) But those drives were so small that it's easy enough to keep a full copy of all the files on a used 1 TB HDD. IF, IF, IF you do find that PFS program, please PM me and then you can email it to me. I'll probably need to run it in a 16-bit DOS BOX. But please don't turn your life upside down just to find that program. So you still have a syquest drive reader?
 
philb2 said:
Great. I plan to get rid of the physical drives soon, probably WD recycling or stripping them down for the magnets. ;) But those drives were so small that it's easy enough to keep a full copy of all the files on a used 1 TB HDD. IF, IF, IF you do find that PFS program, please PM me and then you can email it to me. I'll probably need to run it in a 16-bit DOS BOX. But please don't turn your life upside down just to find that program. So you still have a syquest drive reader?
Click to expand...
Oh wow, you're not kidding. :eek: Yes, I do have the old syquest drive, cartridges, and even the original computer we were using it with--but I know the computer won't boot and I'm not sure what shape the drive(s) are in or the cartridges are in since they were in a high heat environment for a while when the AC went out for a few years.

Long term I plan to recover all the data off of all of these when I can and then resell the hardware as it would be in working condition at that point. I would encourage you to do the same with any vintage working (or even non-working) hardware that you have! It's like hen's teeth finding anything even salvageable anymore.
 
SamirD said:
Oh wow, you're not kidding. :eek: Yes, I do have the old syquest drive, cartridges, and even the original computer we were using it with--but I know the computer won't boot and I'm not sure what shape the drive(s) are in or the cartridges are in since they were in a high heat environment for a while when the AC went out for a few years.\
Click to expand...
Media is probably OK, but if you can't boot the computer then it's a challenge to connect up the Syquest drive to another system. :(
SamirD said:
Long term I plan to recover all the data off of all of these when I can and then resell the hardware as it would be in working condition at that point. I would encourage you to do the same with any vintage working (or even non-working) hardware that you have! It's like hen's teeth finding anything even salvageable anymore.
Click to expand...
I have two ASUS A7M-266 dual CPU motherboards, with AMD Athlon CPUs in MP mode (pencil trick) Plus 1 PSU and IDE drive, plus PCI-X SCSI card. How do I resell that stuff?
 
PFS:Write:
https://winworldpc.com/product/pfswrite/axx

Luckily, the Syquests are SCSI, and I have a Dell Precision 670 with SCSI so it would just be cabling to get them back online if they're working.

The best place is to go where the vintage enthusiasts are--vogons and vintage computer federation forums are both great places. This is where people cherish older stuff like this and even still develop new stuff for the platforms :)
 
SamirD said:
PFS:Write:
https://winworldpc.com/product/pfswrite/axx

Luckily, the Syquests are SCSI
Click to expand...
That's good. Long story short, I worked for Shugart Associates a very long time ago, and I knew the two Shugart engineers who invented SASI. I was at the meeting where they presented the idea to Shugart management of going into the controller business, etc. They were turned down and not long after that, they left to form Adaptec, and the rest is history. Bernie and Larry. Later on I a Shugart salesman gave me a sample SA 1004 10 MB HDD, and I got a controller board for my Z80 system. Imagine a CP/M system with a 10 MB HDD. I had no idea of how to use all that storage.

SamirD said:
, and I have a Dell Precision 670 with SCSI so it would just be cabling to get them back online if they're working.
Click to expand...

Good luck.
SamirD said:
The best place is to go where the vintage enthusiasts are--vogons and vintage computer federation forums are both great places. This is where people cherish older stuff like this and even still develop new stuff for the platforms :)
Click to expand...
Thanks for these links. I had no idea that such forums existed. Now I can get these old systems to someone who cares. And also my Sun Microsystems keyboard with the PC-matching keyboard, which was different than the standard Sun keyboard.
 
philb2 said:
That's good. Long story short, I worked for Shugart Associates a very long time ago, and I knew the two Shugart engineers who invented SASI. I was at the meeting where they presented the idea to Shugart management of going into the controller business, etc. They were turned down and not long after that, they left to form Adaptec, and the rest is history. Bernie and Larry. Later on I a Shugart salesman gave me a sample SA 1004 10 MB HDD, and I got a controller board for my Z80 system. Imagine a CP/M system with a 10 MB HDD. I had no idea of how to use all that storage.



Good luck.

Thanks for these links. I had no idea that such forums existed. Now I can get these old systems to someone who cares. And also my Sun Microsystems keyboard with the PC-matching keyboard, which was different than the standard Sun keyboard.
Click to expand...
Very cool! Adaptec was one of my favorite companies along with Seagate. They were the equivalent of 'enterprise' back in the earlier PC days until LSI and others came along and the drive manufacturer consolidation started. 10MB on cp/m! Goodness! That would have been like have a 1TB drive on a 486!

Thank you! I'll need it. I also have a couple of adaptec controllers including the one it originally came with so there's a lot of different ways to get the drive connected if it's working. :)

Wow! There's a forum here for us keyboard fanatics:
https://hardforum.com/forums/mice-and-keyboards.124/

If your keyboard one of the ones in the deskthority wiki?
https://deskthority.net/wiki/Sun_Microsystems#List_of_keyboards
 
Just put all your data on Zip disks, very few folks (except some old timers) using a computer today even knows what they were, let alone have a drive that can read them, heeheehee

/s
:D
 
dogDAbone said:
Just put all your data on Zip disks, very few folks (except some old timers) using a computer today even knows what they were, let alone have a drive that can read them, heeheehee

/s
:D
Click to expand...
wtf zip disks lol. Bad enough i have to change discs in the middle of lord of the rings, not doing it for my pr0n collection too!
 
SamirD said:
Very cool! Adaptec was one of my favorite companies along with Seagate
Click to expand...

Seagate wasn't exactly a Shugart Associates spinout. Al Shugart left Shugart Associates and then tended bar in Santa Cruz. When he formed his new company Shugart Technologies, Xerox lawyers went after him for the name. So supposedly he picked a name as close as possible, which became Seagate. Funny thung was that Shugart Associates got lots of phone calls about the newly announced Seagate 5 MB mini-floppy form factor drive, but didn't respond fast enough. The VCs went wild, and soon enough there were 50+ HDD startups focused on the same market segment as Seagate. Of course, Shugart Associates talent got raided for many of these startups, most of which failed right away.
SamirD said:
. They were the equivalent of 'enterprise' back in the earlier PC days until LSI and others came along and the drive manufacturer consolidation started. 10MB on cp/m! Goodness! That would have been like have a 1TB drive on a 486!
Click to expand...

Yeah, and CP/M did not have a directory structure, but "users," where each "user" was isolated from all the others. Pretty useless, but then again CP/M was never really designed for large capacity storage.
SamirD said:
Thank you! I'll need it. I also have a couple of adaptec controllers including the one it originally came with so there's a lot of different ways to get the drive connected if it's working. :)

Wow! There's a forum here for us keyboard fanatics:
https://hardforum.com/forums/mice-and-keyboards.124/
Click to expand...

Interesting.
SamirD said:
If your keyboard one of the ones in the deskthority wiki?
https://deskthority.net/wiki/Sun_Microsystems#List_of_keyboards
Click to expand...
Not sure. I wish I had known about Unicomp whjen I bought my DAS Keyboard, with a Cherry (I forget which color) switches, the noisy kind.
 
johnnyscience said:
So has anything come out to replace TrueCrypt yet?
Click to expand...

What you want is Jetico Bestcrypt. It's what I use, faster and more stable than Veracrypt. It does cost money though. I run it on all my laptops. And unlike True/Veracrypt, it doesn't slow down SSD's.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top