Best Eevee Evolution Recommendations!

I’ve got a few really good eevees I need to evolve, Ive heard - espeon is generally the “best” evolution.I have also browsed internet and found that some online guides like:- which suggested that - Sylveon, Glaceon and Leafeon are the best we can pick.But I want to be totally sure and hear other people’s thoughts before I decide anything.I have a hundred percent, a 98, and two 96. Also one shiny 96% which I’ve been saving to evolve sylveon, would that be worth it or is sylveon not very good? Which is the best evolution/what should I evolve my 100% to?What are your recommendations? Thanks!!