Best Eevee Evolution Recommendations!

Odifer

n00b
Jun 16, 2020
21
I’ve got a few really good eevees I need to evolve, Ive heard - espeon is generally the “best” evolution.

I have also browsed internet and found that some online guides like:
https://devsjournal.com/pokemon-go-best-eevee-evolutions.html
https://fictionhorizon.com/eevee-evolution-in-pokemon-go/

- which suggested that - Sylveon, Glaceon and Leafeon are the best we can pick.

But I want to be totally sure and hear other people’s thoughts before I decide anything.

I have a hundred percent, a 98, and two 96. Also one shiny 96% which I’ve been saving to evolve sylveon, would that be worth it or is sylveon not very good? Which is the best evolution/what should I evolve my 100% to?

What are your recommendations? Thanks!!
 
