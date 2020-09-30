Best driver for Radeon VII 16Gb + Asrock x399M

spacedrone808

spacedrone808

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 28, 2017
Messages
159
I find out that 2020 driver series is very unrelable mess [to say the least] with black screens, crashes, freezes and stuttering.

Currently i am on 19.12.3. Last of 19.x series.
Much better than "modern" series.

Some information from my research:
19.7.5 - 19.12.3 pretty stable
19.5.1 - ~15% boost in performance

Your opinion on that?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
amd asrock buggy drivers radeon vii support taichi
Top