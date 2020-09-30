Best driver for Radeon VII 16Gb + Asrock x399M

I find out that 2020 driver series is very unrelable mess [to say the least] with black screens, crashes, freezes and stuttering.



Currently i am on 19.12.3. Last of 19.x series.

Much better than "modern" series.



Some information from my research:

19.7.5 - 19.12.3 pretty stable

19.5.1 - ~15% boost in performance



Your opinion on that?