Best driver for Radeon VII 16Gb + Asrock x399M

I find out that 2020 driver series is very unrelable mess [to say the least] with black screens, crashes, freezes and stuttering.
Currently i am on 19.12.3. Last of 19.x series.
Much better than "modern" series.
Some information from my research:
19.7.5 - 19.12.3 pretty stable
19.5.1 - ~15% boost in performance
Your opinion on that?
