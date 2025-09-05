Best Distro on a Dell Inspiron N7110 laptop

Executioner
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2015
- Messages
- 928
Hi have an old Dell Inspiron N7110 laptop with an i7 4 core cpu and 16 GB of DDR3. I'm currently running Linux Mint 21.3. Not sure if it's worth upgrading to version 22. Pain in the butt to install originally because this laptop does not have UEFI option. It's using the old MBR. The laptop came out in 2011. To install Linux Mint, I had to install Linux Mint 20.3 first, then upgrade to 21.0, then 21.3. If I tried to install the latest version of Linux Mint, the laptop would not boot because it's looking for UEFI installation.
So I'm wondering if other distros are the same if I tried to install the newest one?
So I'm wondering if other distros are the same if I tried to install the newest one?