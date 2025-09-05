  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Best Distro on a Dell Inspiron N7110 laptop

E

Executioner

Gawd
Joined
Apr 22, 2015
Messages
928
Hi have an old Dell Inspiron N7110 laptop with an i7 4 core cpu and 16 GB of DDR3. I'm currently running Linux Mint 21.3. Not sure if it's worth upgrading to version 22. Pain in the butt to install originally because this laptop does not have UEFI option. It's using the old MBR. The laptop came out in 2011. To install Linux Mint, I had to install Linux Mint 20.3 first, then upgrade to 21.0, then 21.3. If I tried to install the latest version of Linux Mint, the laptop would not boot because it's looking for UEFI installation.

So I'm wondering if other distros are the same if I tried to install the newest one?
 
