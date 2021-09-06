Best ddr4 sodimm memory

vxspiritxv
I just bought a Dell Alienware M15 R6:
https://www.dell.com/support/manual...d2ea83-38a4-431d-803c-96d63c1dbc34&lang=en-us
Seems their specs call for memory that doesn't exist, short of this one:
https://www.dell.com/en-us/work/sho...sodimm-3466mhz-superspeed/apd/ab640684/memory
At least I can't find 32gig 3466xmp chips (64gig total). I don't think I'm willing to spend over $500 to get 32gigs of memory.
Currently Kingston is at the top of my list https://www.kingston.com/dataSheets/KF432S20IBK2_32.pdf to upgrade my laptop.
What's everyone here running?
