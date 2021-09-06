Best ddr4 sodimm memory

I just bought a Dell Alienware M15 R6:
https://www.dell.com/support/manual...d2ea83-38a4-431d-803c-96d63c1dbc34&lang=en-us

Seems their specs call for memory that doesn't exist, short of this one:
https://www.dell.com/en-us/work/sho...sodimm-3466mhz-superspeed/apd/ab640684/memory

At least I can't find 32gig 3466xmp chips (64gig total). I don't think I'm willing to spend over $500 to get 32gigs of memory.

Currently Kingston is at the top of my list https://www.kingston.com/dataSheets/KF432S20IBK2_32.pdf to upgrade my laptop.

What's everyone here running?
 
its an odd speed, there are only a handfull of desktop 3466 sticks. you wont notice any difference with 3400, unless you look for it. as for whats best, sort by rating and price, get something near the top, imo
 
