Best ddr4 sodimm memory

I just bought a Dell Alienware M15 R6:Seems their specs call for memory that doesn't exist, short of this one:At least I can't find 32gig 3466xmp chips (64gig total). I don't think I'm willing to spend over $500 to get 32gigs of memory.Currently Kingston is at the top of my list https://www.kingston.com/dataSheets/KF432S20IBK2_32.pdf to upgrade my laptop.What's everyone here running?