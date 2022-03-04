"Best" DDR4 2 x 32GB for Zen2/3

Dopamin3
- Jul 3, 2009
- 173
I'm looking to pick up a non RGB kit of 2 x 32GB for use with a 3950X, and eventually going to a 5800X3D or 5950X. I had ordered Crucial BL2K32G36C16U4B from both Amazon and Adorama as early as November. The Amazon order- got cancelled and it's been on backorder at Adorama, it looks like it's never going to come in stock. I've heard this is one of the better kits since, despite lacking a temp sensor, is 3600MHz 16-18-18-38 @ 1.35v. At this point I think I'm never going to find it.
So based on availability in the U.S. I'm starting to look at other kits. G.Skill has a 3600MHz 16-22-22-42 @ 1.45V and this seems like it might be the second best option. I've been out of the loop on memory ICs, especially on the 32GB sticks. I had been somewhat familiarized with the 16GB sticks having Hynix CJR/DJR, Micron Rev E, Samsung B Die etc... I have no clue what ICs this kit is hiding behind the heatspreaders.
Would this be the ideal kit to get? Will the loose subtimings be a big deal? Might it have some headroom to tighten the timings? I'd like to stay at 3600MHz since I know my current chip can do 1800 FCLK.
