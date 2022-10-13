Best DDR 3 Video Card for Existing System

CPU INTEL|CORE I7 4960X 3.6G 15M R ASUS Rampage IV Black Edition motherboard EVGA Geforce 780Ti's x3 PSU SILVERSTONE | ST1500 1500W RT MEM 8x8G|G,SKILL F3-2133C9Q2-64GZH Corsair 900D Extreme Case

Hello All,Looking at getting some information / feedback on what GPU might be the best for this existing system since the board is nearly brand new and its already got 64gb DDR3 ram and the other components are fairly new as well.Removing (3) GTX 780 Ti cards that were running in SLi and going to a recommended single GPU.Current Specs:What is the most powerful GPU you would recommend for this system?Thanks,DC