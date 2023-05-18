Best Current Bang for the Buck cheap phone?

Bankie
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 27, 2004
- Messages
- 2,237
The Android 12 update for my OnePlus 7t that came out late last year has basically ruined it and at this point I'm tired of dealing with it. I loved the 7t while it lasted and I'd go OnePlus again if not for the fact that the update has ruined all faith I had in them. I was waiting on the Pixel 7a but I expected it to land at $400; not $500. Moto's models are impossible to decode and understand. I'd like to spend under $400 and get a phone that's not worse than the 7t which appears to be a tall order (Snapdragon 855+, 90hz OLED, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 30W Charging).
Any suggestions?
Any suggestions?