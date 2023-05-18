Best Current Bang for the Buck cheap phone?

The Android 12 update for my OnePlus 7t that came out late last year has basically ruined it and at this point I'm tired of dealing with it. I loved the 7t while it lasted and I'd go OnePlus again if not for the fact that the update has ruined all faith I had in them. I was waiting on the Pixel 7a but I expected it to land at $400; not $500. Moto's models are impossible to decode and understand. I'd like to spend under $400 and get a phone that's not worse than the 7t which appears to be a tall order (Snapdragon 855+, 90hz OLED, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage, 30W Charging).

Any suggestions?
 
