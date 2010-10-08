Best CPU's of all time?

i love my q9550 oc at 4ghz w/1.25v and also my e8400 oc at 4.2ghz 1.25v .
K7 - wiped the floor with Intel.
Athlon 64 - again, wiped the floor with Intel... first consumer processor with IMC. The X2 was also the first consumer processor that had 2 cores on a single die. The Pentium D doesn't count because it had two seperate dies.
Core2 - Intel caught up and surpassed AMD.
i7
And heres to hoping that AMD can once again regain the performance crown. Bulldozer... Yay for no more cheapy Hyperthreading junk. Even if they only match the IPC of the i7, the better multithreading should bring them above Intel since it looks to be way better than HT.
I ran my Prescott P4 hard for many years. Longer than I did any other cpu.
I loved the AMD FX series of chips.
q6600
e6400
Specific cpus..
Intel Celeron 333 (MEGA overclocker)
Pentium 90 (Best pentium imo)
AMD 64 +3400 (Easy to overclock. Beast for its time)
AMD X2 +3800 (This was a bread and butter cpu. Everybodys owned one at some time).
Intel Core 2 Duo e6400 (This specific one was hard to pick. The C2d series finally put Intel back on top).
Intel Q6600 (Bread and butter quad)
AMD 955 X4 (SUPER value).
Intel Core 2 Duo 8400 (4.0ghz on air anyone?)
Intel Core i7 (Quickly becoming another icon intel chip).
What was the AMD processor that everyone seemed to blow their load over 10? or so years ago. It might have been the first consumer chip to hit 1ghz. Was it code named Thunderbird? Cant remember the architecture.
You young kids and your fancy multi-core processors.
Not best necessarily (although the 100mhz bus and super socket 7 interface were great) but under appreciated......AMD K6-2's. Ahh the days of 3DNow vs. MMX.
AMD FX55 Sandy core, was infact a single core chip, cranked that sucker to 3.0Ghz
I still have my Pentium 1 somewhere around here, thought about making it in pendant or something
No love for 8086? It predates the 8088 and supported full 16-bit bus too.....AMD 386DX40 was also one of my favorites.
I always laughed at the 486SX....it was really a full 486DX with the math coprocessor disabled, yet you could upgrade by adding in a separate math coprocessor, the 80487...which was a full CPU + math coprocessor that completely disabled the first processor! Nice economies there Intel!
Any list that doesn't have the Celeron 300a isn't a complete list.
Any list that has the P4 way up high is a horrible list. Intel reducing the amount of work the cpu's did per cycle just to crank up the ghz in order to have greater appeal to Joe DumbassPCBuyer was just garbage. That move brought back the PR ratings, rather than cpu's just flat out advertising their real speed.