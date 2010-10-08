Best CPU's of all time?

cyclone3d said: K7 - wiped the floor with Intel.

Athlon 64 - again, wiped the floor with Intel... first consumer processor with IMC. The X2 was also the first consumer processor that had 2 cores on a single die. The Pentium D doesn't count because it had two seperate dies.

Core2 - Intel caught up and surpassed AMD.

i7

And heres to hoping that AMD can once again regain the performance crown. Bulldozer... Yay for no more cheapy Hyperthreading junk. Even if they only match the IPC of the i7, the better multithreading should bring them above Intel since it looks to be way better than HT. Click to expand...

The K7 was a good CPU. However the motherboards that you had to use with it, especially the initial boards were all pretty much crap. I don't remember it totally wiping the floor with Intel's offerings. At least not to the same degree as the Athlon 64 did.Here is how I rank them:Top 10 processors of all time in order of influence and relevance:This CPU really only makes this list because it's performance right now is truly unmatched. While it's a remarkable piece of technology, it was probably badly timed as the market didn't really need it when it was introduced. It has always been expensive and has shown a very slow adoption rate. Its never enjoyed the success of lesser models.It says goodbye to Intel's FSB and hello to integrated memory controllers. It also is notable for being the fastest CPU at the time of this writing in the form of the 32nm Gulftown (6 core) CPU better known as the Intel Core i7 Extreme Edition 980X.The Core 2 was certainly amazing for one reason. It blew everything that had come before out totally out of the water. Priced competitively it saw a fast adoption rate and still powers many enthusiast rigs today. While long in the tooth now this CPU took seemingly forever to be equaled much less surpassed. This is also the final Intel CPU to use a traditional front side bus and an off die memory controller.Notable as being the first real competitor to the Intel Pentium even managing to surpass it in some areas while running at lower clock speeds. While not commercially as successful as the Pentium or even the Cyrix/IBM 6x86 CPUs this company and it's processors gained AMD's attention. In fact NexGen's designs for upcoming processors were worked into the K6 family of processorswhich were a commercial success for AMD. It is for this reason that the NX586 makes this list.While not the first 32bit CPUs these were certainly prolific. The Intel 80486 was often copied with varying degrees of success. It's clock speeds ranged from a mere 25MHz to an astounding 133MHz. This CPU also sparked litigation over copyright and processor model numbers. The decision that numbers couldn't be copyrighted forced Intel to name their processors from this point on. These processors also shared the market with their successor, the Pentium for some time.This processor beat Intel to the punch by being the first widely available dual core CPU on the market. This CPU essentially launched SMP into the mainstream. It can also be argued that this design was more elegant than the dual core implementation used by Intel which featured separate dies instead of a single dual core integrated die.Notable for being the first real decisive victory against Intel CPUs, which couldn't be questioned by even the most fanatical Intel fans. Though many consider the original K7 to be Intel's first true equal, I find this disputable. There is no disputing the Athlon 64's performance when compared to Intel CPUs of the day. Additionally it is the first consumer based CPU to house an on die memory controller which is common place today.The Pentium 4 was many things. It represented a huge gamble for Intel and although successful from a sales and financial stand point it's performance was sub-par in most areas compared to AMD's Athlon 64 processors. This CPU had a bad reputation in most of it's forms. This CPU had a long reign and went through many changes, some of which were good, and some bad. It had almost as many sockets as the Pentium did and produced a laughable amount of heat and used a ton of power for its day. Its variants included the ever popular "A" and "C" processors as well as some EM64T variations as well. This CPU can also not be forgotten as Intel's tactics to sell these monsters are very much in question in both the moral and legal sense. This CPU also has the distinction of having been sold at the highest stock clock frequency to date by any x86 processor maker at 3.73GHz. While such speeds are easily surpassed through overclocking, none have been offered at such high frequencies out of the box.The first major technological leap forward since the 386. It was much more powerful than the 80486 CPUs despite being clocked much lower at first. Scaling from 60MHz all the way to 233MHz, this CPU architecture really had it all. The competition took forever just to equal low end Pentiums. Additionally this CPU is notable for it's initial FPU bug and being Intel's most major recall and as such, probably their greatest failure. Despite the initially bad reputation, this CPU had a long reign at the top with few competitors. Even AMD and Cyrix's best only managed to match this CPU some of the time and at serious cost in other areas. Truly this CPU was never surpassed until Intel's Pentium Pro went mainstream in the form of the Pentium II.The number 2 CPU in this list has to be the Pentium Pro. The P6 Micro-architecture is undoubtedly the most influential since the original 8088. This architecture gave us Pentium Pro, Pentium II, III, and Pentium M. It was also a CPU that the competition never could surpass until well after the Pentium II was launched.This CPU makes the top spot only because it was the first to use the x86 instruction set. Although this instruction set is hardly the same anymore, it's influence is still present in today's microprocessors. This instruction set remains firmly entrenched and has been for the last three decades. There is no signs of it going away anytime soon either.