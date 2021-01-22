Best cpu air cooler for 3950x no oc + video work?

I'm looking to upgrade my cpu cooler for my 3950.

I was thinking of the Deepcool AS500 but that doesn't seem to be available. Looking at

Noctua NH-U12S​

I'd prefer to spend around $50 but can go more if needed. My primary workload is video rendering so I will be using all the cores. No OC though.

Upgrading my mobo to a Asus TUF X570 Gaming + I have a MSI Geforce Ventus 3X 3090