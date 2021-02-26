Best cooler for 9900k, that 57mm or shorter?

No room for an aio i assume? Even at stock most low profile heatsinks are going to have a hard time unless your case is a wind tunnel.
 
kirbyrj said:
I mean using that logic, he can always check out ones that are made of metal and have fans on them.

WHICH one is what he is after.
OK, well to be honest I was kind of thinking not everyone will like the same styles. Besides, not every retailer web site have the same brand names. So, in some ways that list is still a short cut.
 
Here's a few options for ya depending on the noise/quality of the fan you could replace the ID Cooling's fan with a better noctua or scythe fan for better performance/noise:

55mm tall ~ 130w TDP ~ ID-COOLING IS-60 - https://www.newegg.com/p/2RM-00AP-00094
47mm ~ 115w TDP ~ CRYORIG C7 Cu (same buying issue and model just all copper)
47mm ~ 100w TDP ~ Cryorig C7 idk where to buy, i think its technically discontinued
42mm tall ~ 100w (95w/90w) TDP ~ Arctic Freezer 11 LP https://www.amazon.com/ARCTIC-Freezer-11-LP-Pre-applied/dp/B0037AKXKM ~ this listing says 100w but ive seen others say its only rated for 95w or 90w
37mm tall ~ 90w TDP ~ Nocta NH-L9i https://www.amazon.com/Noctua-NH-L9i-Premium-Low-profile-LGA115x/dp/B009VCAJ7W

(make sure to check spacing and ram height compatibility for your selection)
 
Are you trying to run with unlimited turbo or Intel's recommended tau values? There are a number of coolers which will handle Intel's recommended 95W configuration, but a 2U blower is your only chance of moving 210W with a 57mm cooler.
 
