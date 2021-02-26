Best cooler for 9900k, that 57mm or shorter?

nekrosoft13
what cooler would you recommend for 9900k, that is 57mm or shorter?
You can always check out heatsinks from Noctua, BeQuiet, Silverstone, Coolermaster and Thermalright.
OK, well to be honest I was kind of thinking not everyone will like the same styles. Besides, not every retailer web site have the same brand names. So, in some ways that list is still a short cut.I mean using that logic, he can always check out ones that are made of metal and have fans on them.
WHICH one is what he is after.
The silverstone DS380 https://www.silverstonetek.com/product.php?pid=452which case are you using?