Best cooler for 9900k, that 57mm or shorter?

Here's a few options for ya depending on the noise/quality of the fan you could replace the ID Cooling's fan with a better noctua or scythe fan for better performance/noise:55mm tall ~ 130w TDP ~ ID-COOLING IS-60 - https://www.newegg.com/p/2RM-00AP-00094 47mm ~ 115w TDP ~ CRYORIG C7 Cu (same buying issue and model just all copper)47mm ~ 100w TDP ~ Cryorig C7 idk where to buy, i think its technically discontinued42mm tall ~ 100w (95w/90w) TDP ~ Arctic Freezer 11 LP https://www.amazon.com/ARCTIC-Freezer-11-LP-Pre-applied/dp/B0037AKXKM ~ this listing says 100w but ive seen others say its only rated for 95w or 90w37mm tall ~ 90w TDP ~ Nocta NH-L9i https://www.amazon.com/Noctua-NH-L9i-Premium-Low-profile-LGA115x/dp/B009VCAJ7W (make sure to check spacing and ram height compatibility for your selection)