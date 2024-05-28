Best Cloud storage for individual for 4-8 TB across 3-4 systems?

Seeking opinions and recommendations from [H]'ers who do cloud backup. In my case I'm looking to minimize costs while still having reasonable performance for restore operations. I have two distinct options for cloud backup, as part of a 3-2-1 backup strategy.
- I could use my Retrospect Desktop Backup software and select a cloud destination or I copy just Retrospect backup files. That would require about 4 TB. I use Retrospect on my desktop to back up my desktop plus 3-4 other LAN systems.
- I could back up individual systems. Looking at BackBlaze personal, that would cost me $27/month.