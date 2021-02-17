Best/Cheapest reliable Plat / Titanium PSU for the money?

Starting to shop around for a mining rig with 1 or 2 gpus max. With the current state we are in, many things are sold out or super expensive. What is a good high efficiency quality reliable PSU that would be fine with a couple gpus mining/gaming. This will just a second box for 24/7 operation as a home server as well.



Super Flower Titanium, Evga P2 line, Seasonic Prime? I am partial to Evga because they have good support and my current PSU is a 650w G2 which has been flawless.



Efficiency because of mining is a concern so I do want at least Platinum, if not Titanium. Though Titanium may be overkill.



Noise is also a priority.



Anything in the $100-150 area there?