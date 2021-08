I'm using one of these in my build these days. It has no issue with an X570, 3900X, 1080Ti (that pushes 280watts) 8 hard drives, 4 nvme drives, 8x 140mm fans and a dumb number of accessories including some RGB.Damn good deal for $110. 577 watts is the max peak wattage i've ever used according to my UPS, and that's including a monitor.Edit: Says $150 right now but it regularly, as in at least once a week, goes on sale for $110, watch https://www.reddit.com/r/buildapcsales/?f=flair_name:"PSU"