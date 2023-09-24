best cheap phone to consider

Looking to upgrade my cell phone from a s7, I will be buying the best value used device I can find and im looking for some recommendations. Budget is around $100 and ill probably be buying off ebay or the fs forum here.
Ive been wanted a rooted device with my choice of os instead of the bloated garbage phones come with. Is this possible with any device or a complete pita to do (ive tried and failed at this with a lg v40 and s7). Else, im looking for recomendations for devices that arnt too bad out the box.
