Best cheap card just for adding 2 extra monitors, 2D only.

Right now I run a 6-monitor setup. 4 of those monitors are powered directly by my RTX 2080, and the other 2 were being powered by a tiny Quadro K420 (Kepler based, or same as Geforce 6xx series). Everything worked great.

But then last year, Nvidia kicked all Kepler cards off the current driver. Nvidia does NOT allow there to be two different Nvidia cards in the same system each using a different driver. So my only option to keep using the Quadro was to continue using the last Geforce driver that also supported Kepler. Updating to a newer driver would cause the Quadro to stop working.

It is possible to have both an AMD and an Nvidia card installed in the same system, so I tried to replace the Quadro with an old Radeon 4850 that I dug out of the closet. It worked, but I was getting weird random quirks here and there that went away when I took the Radeon 4850 back out. My guess is that the driver for the 4850 is so old at this point that it was causing some kind of issue. The 4850 was also adding a lot of extra heat to my system just to power those 2 monitors.

So now I'm looking for what might be my best option to get another card. If I go with nvidia, it has to be a card that is still supported by the current driver. I'm not really sure what I would go with if I went AMD, but something newer than he 4850 would probably be good. I'd prefer to keep this cheap, and I don't mind used. That Quadro was the perfect card before the driver issue, as it only cost me $20 on eBay, was small, single slot, no external power connector, and did everything I needed it to do. I'd prefer not to spend $120 on something like a GT730 :rolleyes:. These monitors will never be used for anything beyond basic 2D content so I really just need something small with 2 video outputs that doesn't cause a driver conflict.
 
Could be a no-go obviously, but if there is no cheap GPU option, a $125 12100 cpu give you 3 nice display port out (or 2dp + hmdi, dvi, vga, etc...) with an igpu that will have updated drivers for a very long time, if it is a nice improvement over your current CPU, does not require new ram and if a new CPU+motherboard is not much expensive than a 1030GT or what not.

If it is for the 5900x system in your signature, obviously forget that option.
 
Would it be possible to run the Microsoft supplied driver for the Kepler card, if there is one, alongside the Nvidia driver for the 2080?
 
I would replace it with any Nvidia GPU from the 900 series. They are EVERYWHERE for pennies. A 1030 is also super cheap and a good option.

As far as Nvidia and AMD in the same system, yes, it will work. Your issue was likely the age of the AMD card like you thought.
 
