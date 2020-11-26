Best case for keeping dust out? aka best dust filter setup

Hey does anyone know what is the best possible case for keeping dust out? Like which one has the best dust filter setup? Preferably also a silent case.

I notice that for some reason they don't put dust filters on the exhaust on the rear of cases?

I thought it would be a good idea to have a dust filter on everyone possible opening so that maybe I wouldn't have to clean the dust out of my build once a year?
 
