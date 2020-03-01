Best Case 2020: Yeston Cute Pet Case Review

erek
This is pretty sweet!
"We finally got the Yeston Cute Pet case from China for review. This is Yeston's pink-and-silver cat-themed computer case, sized for micro-ATX or mini-ITX builds. It's the best case of all time. Snowflake helped us review the Yeston Cute Pet case, accompanying its Cute Pet video card, the ID Cooling Pinkflow cooler, and the RX 5700 XT Waifu (also by Yeston). In this review, we're looking at build quality, material quality, visuals, ease-of-installation features, and value for the Yeston Cute Pet case. This case was difficult to get with human malware, Lunar New Year, and our own ignorance of the processes of Taobao, but we did finally get one from Blue Gem in the US. "
