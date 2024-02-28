Best card for my htpc/vrpc setup? (4k 120hz)

R

Ragenrok

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 15, 2007
Messages
4,497
I've been getting back into pc gaming thanks to helldivers 2, issue is I have become really use to console gaming. So when I decided I needed tk play this game I started retrofitting my old gaming pc in an htpc and vrpc station.

Issue is my tv is a Samsung oled so I would like to be able to enjoy the 4k 120hz goodness of the panel, but my pc currently has a gtx 1080 and it's not the power house it used to be.

Whats the best card to grab for an upgrade? I have the budget for about $1500 cad and want to hopefully be able to leach every last fps I can for as long as possible like I did to this poor gtx 1080 lol.

I'm currently torn between the rtx 4080 super or the amd 7900xtx. The amd seems to be better in raw power unless I want RT. I also think nvidias software like dlss will serve me better in the long run. Am I wrong in this?

Any suggestions really help

My current cpu is a 9600k OC to 4800mhz, psu is a corsair rm850. Cpu will be upgraded during black friday, I need time to save again lol.
 
You're not wrong. 4080 Super is the way to go.
I went for 4090 laptop (4070Ti desktop equvivalent) and use DLSS3 and FG as much as I can. Works wonders at 4k/120hz.
Games like Throne and Liberty play really well between 60-100 fps at 4k and max details, on a freaking laptop and that's one gorgeous MMORPG.
 
Nebell said:
You're not wrong. 4080 Super is the way to go.
I went for 4090 laptop (4070Ti desktop equvivalent) and use DLSS3 and FG as much as I can. Works wonders at 4k/120hz.
Games like Throne and Liberty play really well between 60-100 fps at 4k and max details, on a freaking laptop and that's one gorgeous MMORPG.
Click to expand...
I ended up snagging an asus tuf 4080 super OC for msrp (around $1350 CAD). Should be here next week!
 
oh shit, another canuckistani!
$1350 is more reasonable than those $1600+ postings i see, not to shabby.
 
pendragon1 said:
oh shit, another canuckistani!
$1350 is more reasonable than those $1600+ postings i see, not to shabby.
Click to expand...
Ya I was pretty stoked about it, I've been watching 4080 stock/prices and waiting. Decided to check Amazon randomly and there was a brand new listing from the asus store but instead of a normal listing it was just listed as it's part number TUF-RTX4080S-O16G-GAMING (never seen this listing before lol)

They only had 2 in stock and were gone within 30 minutes, glad I got one when I did.
 
It's a good thing you already made the correct decision, because one thing that a lot of people seem to forget is that, when it comes to VR performance, Nvidia is still the best choice. AMD has been playing catch-up on that end pretty much since the inception of the VR consumer market, so much so that they are closer to reaching RT performance parity than they are to VR performance + stability. I currently don't have any AMD cards on hand, but last time I did test one in VR (7900XT, ~8-9mos ago), it had issues with stuttering/reprojection, to the point that it was getting outperformed by the previous RX 6000 series.
 
doubletake said:
It's a good thing you already made the correct decision, because one thing that a lot of people seem to forget is that, when it comes to VR performance, Nvidia is still the best choice. AMD has been playing catch-up on that end pretty much since the inception of the VR consumer market, so much so that they are closer to reaching RT performance parity than they are to VR performance + stability. I currently don't have any AMD cards on hand, but last time I did test one in VR (7900XT, ~8-9mos ago), it had issues with stuttering/reprojection, to the point that it was getting outperformed by the previous RX 6000 series.
Click to expand...
Ya from my research everything ive gathered is the 7900 xtx is great if all you want is raw performance, and don't care about bells and whistles. Nvidia has better dlss vs fsr, seems to have better software support and works better with odd ball stuff lol. Good to know it makes a difference in VR though.

Really I'm hedging my bets on dlss, I plan to get years out of this 4080s (atleast 5) like I did with my gtx 1080. Dlss seems way more baked and supported, so I'm hoping it carries this card through lol
 
Just wanted to update:

Got my 4080 super and I wasn't expecting it to be this massive! Makes my old gtx 1080 look like a child's prop instead lol. That said my god does it run BEAUTIFULLY.

Just finished a 30 minute round in hell divers maxed out at 4k ultra, I was afraid my 9600k was going to bottle neck the gpu but I was wrong at 4k. Game drives the 4080 super to 98% usage but my cpu stays at 85% and pulled a beautiful 85-110fps the entire time.

This gpu may be massive but holy shit does the cooler work good. Card sat pegged at 95%+ utilization for 20-30 minute's and never broke 68*C.

Absolutely loving it

1000008698.jpg


(Lighting isn't nearly bright as the photo makes it look, it a very mild and nice glow at night in the living room lol)
 
Last edited:
Very nice! As an aside, how much do you want for the 1080 shipped to Edmonton? I need a card for an old x58 machine that's pretty much just used for Counter Strike 2. If you want to sell it at all that is!
 
Methos said:
Very nice! As an aside, how much do you want for the 1080 shipped to Edmonton? I need a card for an old x58 machine that's pretty much just used for Counter Strike 2. If you want to sell it at all that is!
Click to expand...
Haha what's crazy is I live an hour away from you, unfortunately my son has already dragged it to his gaming pc to replace his struggling 1060 3gb lol.
 
sell him the 1060? you could do it in person for a great white north [H] meetup!
 
Ragenrok said:
Debating it, but my daughter turns 12 soon so it may be time for her first entry gaming pc so I may save it for that lol
Click to expand...
Nice upgrade for your lad. I only mentioned it because it’s tough finding people willing to ship to the great white beyond. If you need any bits to finish off that build shoot me a PM. Might have a 6 core x58 build that just needs a video card hahaha
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top