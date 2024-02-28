Best card for my htpc/vrpc setup? (4k 120hz)

I've been getting back into pc gaming thanks to helldivers 2, issue is I have become really use to console gaming. So when I decided I needed tk play this game I started retrofitting my old gaming pc in an htpc and vrpc station.



Issue is my tv is a Samsung oled so I would like to be able to enjoy the 4k 120hz goodness of the panel, but my pc currently has a gtx 1080 and it's not the power house it used to be.



Whats the best card to grab for an upgrade? I have the budget for about $1500 cad and want to hopefully be able to leach every last fps I can for as long as possible like I did to this poor gtx 1080 lol.



I'm currently torn between the rtx 4080 super or the amd 7900xtx. The amd seems to be better in raw power unless I want RT. I also think nvidias software like dlss will serve me better in the long run. Am I wrong in this?



Any suggestions really help



My current cpu is a 9600k OC to 4800mhz, psu is a corsair rm850. Cpu will be upgraded during black friday, I need time to save again lol.