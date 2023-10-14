Best Buy to stop selling DVDs and Blue-rays tech news?

Comixbooks
Due to a decline in demand for physical media, Best Buy has strategically decided to exit the DVD business. The company will no longer offer DVDs for sale in its stores.
The popular consumer-electronics retailer plans to discontinue the sale of DVDs and Blu-ray discs both online and in house starting early 2024. It has been reported that Best Buy decided to end DVD sales nine months ago, the Associated Press confirmed.
"To state the obvious, the way we watch movies and TV shows is much different today than it was decades ago," the company said in a statement. "Making this change gives us more space and opportunity to bring customers new and innovative tech for them to explore, discover and enjoy."
Best Buy will sell movies and TV shows on physical discs until the end of the 2023 holiday season, then discontinue sales in its 1,129 locations with 969 in the U.S. The company will still sell video games. With Best Buy's departure, Walmart, Amazon, and Target are now the top retailers for DVDs and Blu-ray discs. However, Redbox, which is owned by Chicken Soup for Soul Entertainment and has a nationwide network of approximately 29,000 DVD rental kiosks, remains a strong competitor in the physical disc business.
According to Variety, over the summer, Media Play News reported that Walmart has been in discussions with Studio Distribution Services, a joint venture of Universal Pictures and Warner Bros., to manage a portion of its physical media operations.
The rise of streaming video has caused a decline in DVD and Blu-Ray discs sales over the years. Digital Entertainment Group released its mid-year report showing that revenue from physical media in the U.S. dropped by 28% in the first half of 2023, to $754 million, compared to $1.05 billion in the same period of the previous year.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/com...scontinue-sales/ar-AA1ibw6n?OCID=ansmsnnews11
Brick and Motar stores still depend on physical copies. DVDs and Bluerays went to way of the dinosaur since maybe 2009
or as soon as Netflix and Roku took off or social media became a staple in many people's lives. You still have Videogames which is more practical in various ways.
