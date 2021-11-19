Best Buy Black Friday mouse and keyboard deals

maro
I saw the deal-that-never-dies MX518 was back on sale at $19.99 but also noticed other BF discounts. There are likely other deals storewide but this attempts to list the mouse and keyboard deals. You can filter by brand.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchpage.jsp?_dyncharset=UTF-8&browsedCategory=abcat0513000&id=pcat17071&iht=n&ks=960&list=y&qp=currentoffers_facet=Current Deals~On Sale&sc=Global&sp=+currentprice skuidsaas&st=categoryid$abcat0513000&type=page&usc=All Categories
