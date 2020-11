Well at the bare minimum you have the 1 year warranty I believe.



Now in regards to this hdd (specifically the white-labeled), honestly nothing concrete that these drives are exactly the same as a Red. Bunch of theories floating around the webs that this was relabeled reds, then it was that these drives were WD RED fails. Firmware labels matched etc etc. Again nothing from WD to verify that these drives are REDs, nor do they come with a WD backed RED warranty.



All in all if you are buying this to use as an external, its great. If you want something cheaper, dont care of brand-historic fail rates, and dont mind SMR, pick up a seagate for less.



internal PC drive or RAID I assume you know what the 3 2 1 backup rule and know how to stress test a HDD before putting data on it,so purchase away, best bang for buck on this community assumed RED drive. better for price then choosing a WD blue drive or worse.





-----------------

Note to those who are real about warranties, warranties on HDDs are about how much effort you want to put in. Im more about fail rates, then warranty periods, since as a regular non prosumer you are gonna have to pay them for essentially a refurb hdd.....