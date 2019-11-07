Best Buy 12TB WD Easy Store External HDD 179.99

All four are labeled as made in Thailand, my guess is different points in the manufacturing run getting slightly different drives?



I failed to notice the FZs have two jumper pins while the AZ has none. The FZs also have the ends or tips of the SATA and power pins visible through a rectangular hole in the bracket while the AZ is a solid piece of plastic, on the off chance that's useful for finding an equivalent drive. Looking at the serial stickers on the bottom of the packaging I notice three " DCM : TGBLVCM" and one "DCM: QGBLVCP". I didn't keep the drives matched to boxes while shucking unfortunately but I figure the FZs came from the VCM boxes and the AZ from the VCP box. That being said I'm not sure yet if there's any reason to have a preference for one over the other.

