Best budget B550 MB for strictly gaming w/5000 series

Looking for low cost 2X min RAM slot minimum MB. 4 slots is fine but not needed.
I would like it to be fully capable and not restrict some minor OC'ing and definitely not restrict or throttle the CPU out of weakness of power delivery. Just running a modern GPU along with my Zen 3 for VR gaming so no need to focus on extensive slots or connectivity options or bling type things.
Best $$/performance B550 in your opinion?
Edit: PS the best to the [H] community regardless of the response. Love being here over the years and the best Christmas to you all. Just a wish of good will if you align differently. God bless regardless!
