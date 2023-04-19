Best 'Budget' 4080 Card. Quiet & Cool. No manual OC.

ElevenFingers
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- May 30, 2008
- Messages
- 175
Hi,
With the rather lackluster specs of the 4070 and 4070ti (VRAM specifically), I'm considering buying a 4080 instead. I may wait until AMD releases a few newer cards, however the 7900XT and XTX are not suitable, due to their high power consumption to performance ratios. I'm also considering a few other cards but want to limit this thread to the discussion of 4080 models.
Electricity costs .50 cents per kWh in my area, and my desktop runs in a shared home office. For these reasons, silence and efficiency are key. I don't care what the card looks like, just how it performs.
In my area, the following cards are available for less than 1300 euros, the absolute most I'm willing to spend on a card. Links to manufacturer's product pages are provided:
Inno3D GeForce RTX 4080 16GB X3
Inno3D GeForce RTX 4080 16GB X3 OC
Is it safe to assume the only difference between these two cards is a 30 GHz factory overclock for a 20 euro price increase? If so, I think I can rule out the OC.
I haven't found any professional reviews of these cards, only user reviews. Anyone have any additional insights?
PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan
PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB VERTO Triple Fan Edition
Is the only difference between these two, size and RGB? I found these reviews on TechPowerUp and PCGamer for the EPIC-X.
I saw mentioned elsewhere, that the cooling of the non-EPIC-X is inferior but I haven't found much beyond that.
The EPIC-X is actually 10 euros cheaper, so does that make the non-EPIC-X a non-starter or am I missing something?
MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB VENTUS 3X OC
This card seems to be fairly popular based on its ranking on PCPartPicker. Is there something that makes it stand out?
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Windforce
I am slightly biased towards this card due to it having the same name as my favorite D2LoD item.
It seems to be the newest release and I can't find much information about it. It's considerably smaller than the Eagle, which would not fit in my case. Does anyone have more information about it?
With the rather lackluster specs of the 4070 and 4070ti (VRAM specifically), I'm considering buying a 4080 instead. I may wait until AMD releases a few newer cards, however the 7900XT and XTX are not suitable, due to their high power consumption to performance ratios. I'm also considering a few other cards but want to limit this thread to the discussion of 4080 models.
Electricity costs .50 cents per kWh in my area, and my desktop runs in a shared home office. For these reasons, silence and efficiency are key. I don't care what the card looks like, just how it performs.
In my area, the following cards are available for less than 1300 euros, the absolute most I'm willing to spend on a card. Links to manufacturer's product pages are provided:
Inno3D GeForce RTX 4080 16GB X3
Inno3D GeForce RTX 4080 16GB X3 OC
Is it safe to assume the only difference between these two cards is a 30 GHz factory overclock for a 20 euro price increase? If so, I think I can rule out the OC.
I haven't found any professional reviews of these cards, only user reviews. Anyone have any additional insights?
PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan
PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB VERTO Triple Fan Edition
Is the only difference between these two, size and RGB? I found these reviews on TechPowerUp and PCGamer for the EPIC-X.
I saw mentioned elsewhere, that the cooling of the non-EPIC-X is inferior but I haven't found much beyond that.
The EPIC-X is actually 10 euros cheaper, so does that make the non-EPIC-X a non-starter or am I missing something?
MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB VENTUS 3X OC
This card seems to be fairly popular based on its ranking on PCPartPicker. Is there something that makes it stand out?
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Windforce
I am slightly biased towards this card due to it having the same name as my favorite D2LoD item.
It seems to be the newest release and I can't find much information about it. It's considerably smaller than the Eagle, which would not fit in my case. Does anyone have more information about it?