Best Brand These Days?

Hello [H]!



I have been contemplating about finally upgrading my i7 2700k rig, honestly it has been perfect for my needs up until now due to the fact of jumping into gaming again after a decade. After much research, I have settled on the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 for the CPU which was a pretty easy choice for price/performance. i would like to upgrade to a 4000 series CPU if there is a big jump in a year which hopefully newer boards will support (but I understand no one knows for sure yet.)



However, motherboards seems to be an entire different story. My head is spinning. I used to build numerous computers in the early 2000's to 2012 and in that time, depending on the chipset the best would be between Asus or Gigabyte. I'm sure things have changed since then. One thing that I found interesting is that Asus and Gigabyte pushed occasional BIOS updates 2-3 years after MSI stopped. I like to keep my computers for a very long time, as you can tell.



What do you think is the best brand overall right now? I am not really a huge overclocker, but do want reliability, stability and hopefully continual updates of the BIOS where needed. On reddit it seems everyone and their mother swears by the MSI Tomahawk. I have never been a fan of MSI but perhaps things have changed? Looking at the X570 boards it seems that MSI was the worst for VRM. I'm sure everyone has different opinions but love to hear them.



Thanks!