Best B5500/X570 for RGB

hossdaddy
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2007
- Messages
- 2,845
Hey guys I think there is an issue with my current board and I cannot control the RGB ram kit at all. Its not even recognized by different softyware.
I tried a different ram kit.
I have uninstalled multiple time.
I have upedated the bios etc. cleared the cmos.
I have a ticket open with Gigabyute to look into it but 24hrs now no answer.
Normally I would not care but I have sopent decent $ for a nice rig and not being able to complete the look is driving me crazy.
So, I am looking into replacing the mobo. No particular brand but wanted to see what the community has found as far as stable rgb software.
TIA!
