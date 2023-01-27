Best Application to Make a Gaming History Timeline

I have this idea of making some kind of visual timeline, it would span from 1985 to the present, and show every configuration of console and PC hardware and software that I can recall owning and the associated software of the time. I'd like to incorporate box art for the actual games and images of the hardware somehow.



Any ideas what application to use for a visually impressive looking timeline? There is a site called Tiki Toki that does timelines but it is subscription based. I was hoping to just buy an application outright. Ease of use is essential. Thoughts?