Best AMD cpu for gaming only

I am planning to build an all AMD gaming rig over the holidays and I want to start gathering parts. I have never used an AMD cpu or gpu before so I am trying to learn as much as possible as quickly as possible.



This will be exclusively a gaming machine. I plan on playing exclusively at 4K on my LG 48 CX. I know that I will be mostly GPU limited at that resolution so I am getting a 6900 XT.



Money is truly not an object but I do think that a 100% increase in price for a 10% increase in FPS is foolish. With all that in mind I am looking at the 5900X.



Does anyone have any other thoughts? I could also use motherboard and RAM suggestions (I plan on using 16 GB 4000MHz)



Thanks !