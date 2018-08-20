Best AM4 motherboard for whitebox server?

Ryzen/Threadripper CPUs have high core/thread counts per dollar compared to their Intel counterparts

My current server was given to me by a frenemy who is a diehard Intel fanboy and was nearly frothing at the mouth when he found out I was using a FX-8350 for ESXi - I want to see how he can justify me not switching back to AMD (I'm kinda hoping he'll give me a dual LGA2011 this time to stop the Ryzen purchase)

ECC RAM support (I know it will be unbuffered)

Dual onboard Intel NICs (preferably 10gbe copper)

Onboard hardware RAID (SATA is sufficient, I don't use SAS drives)

My dual Xeon X5650 whitebox server (Supermicro X8DAi motherboard) is getting a bit long in the tooth as it runs ESXi. Due to new CPU support restrictions by VMWare I am unable to upgrade to ESXi 6.7 (I tried, didn't work despite my best efforts). This is important to me as the company I work for uses ESXi and I need to keep up with the changes so I know what the hell I am doing - we don't have any servers lying around for me to play with at work..Is there a suitable AM4 motherboard for light to medium hypervisor work? I currently run a number of VMs full-time (Windows Server 2012r2, Ubuntu Server 16.04 LTS, FreeNAS, pfSense, a UPS appliance, and vCSA) plus the odd extra VM or two for testing various apps in different environments like Win10 and Linux. I'm looking at AMD because:Just on the off-chance my well-meaning-but-loco buddy doesn't give me a newer server to play with, is there a Ryzen board with server qualities like:I'm looking at a Ryzen 2700 (I don't think I need the higher clocked 2700X) mostly because it is more budget- and power-friendly than a Threadripper 2950X, but I am fully aware that Ryzen 2700 is aimed mostly at prosumers and I'm asking a lot from it that it was never really designed or intended for. I would actually prefer the Threadripper 2950X but its pricing is above my current budget for this project. Is there a Threadripper board that is more server-oriented and would justify finding a way to increase the budget?I will have to make compromises to get everything to work with only a Ryzen 2700 (as I will be losing 4 cores/8 threads). I'm actually kind of hoping that a Zen2-based Ryzen will have 12 to 16 cores to match my current server but I don't dare wait too long as my company will probably be upgrading to ESXi 6.7 by Christmas and I need to be ready by then. I'm hoping that the Zen2 Ryzen will have more cores and yet be a drop-in replacement, even if it isn't I can use the Ryzen 2700 as my new personal workstation (I currently use a Haswell i7-4770K).Thanks in advance!