Best AM4 motherboard for whitebox server?

My dual Xeon X5650 whitebox server (Supermicro X8DAi motherboard) is getting a bit long in the tooth as it runs ESXi. Due to new CPU support restrictions by VMWare I am unable to upgrade to ESXi 6.7 (I tried, didn't work despite my best efforts). This is important to me as the company I work for uses ESXi and I need to keep up with the changes so I know what the hell I am doing - we don't have any servers lying around for me to play with at work..
Is there a suitable AM4 motherboard for light to medium hypervisor work? I currently run a number of VMs full-time (Windows Server 2012r2, Ubuntu Server 16.04 LTS, FreeNAS, pfSense, a UPS appliance, and vCSA) plus the odd extra VM or two for testing various apps in different environments like Win10 and Linux. I'm looking at AMD because:
I'm looking at a Ryzen 2700 (I don't think I need the higher clocked 2700X) mostly because it is more budget- and power-friendly than a Threadripper 2950X, but I am fully aware that Ryzen 2700 is aimed mostly at prosumers and I'm asking a lot from it that it was never really designed or intended for. I would actually prefer the Threadripper 2950X but its pricing is above my current budget for this project. Is there a Threadripper board that is more server-oriented and would justify finding a way to increase the budget?
I will have to make compromises to get everything to work with only a Ryzen 2700 (as I will be losing 4 cores/8 threads). I'm actually kind of hoping that a Zen2-based Ryzen will have 12 to 16 cores to match my current server but I don't dare wait too long as my company will probably be upgrading to ESXi 6.7 by Christmas and I need to be ready by then. I'm hoping that the Zen2 Ryzen will have more cores and yet be a drop-in replacement, even if it isn't I can use the Ryzen 2700 as my new personal workstation (I currently use a Haswell i7-4770K).
Thanks in advance!
- Ryzen/Threadripper CPUs have high core/thread counts per dollar compared to their Intel counterparts
- My current server was given to me by a frenemy who is a diehard Intel fanboy and was nearly frothing at the mouth when he found out I was using a FX-8350 for ESXi - I want to see how he can justify me not switching back to AMD (I'm kinda hoping he'll give me a dual LGA2011 this time to stop the Ryzen purchase)
- ECC RAM support (I know it will be unbuffered)
- Dual onboard Intel NICs (preferably 10gbe copper)
- Onboard hardware RAID (SATA is sufficient, I don't use SAS drives)
