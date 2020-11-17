Best all-rounder on amazon for $400?

S

SticKx911

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 14, 2004
Messages
2,444
Just checking to see if anyone sees anything better than I did. (There's not a lot)

I was tasked by my brother to find a tower pc for my niece. His only requirement, other than the $400 budget, is that it is multi monitor capable.

Just needs the tower/desktop. He has or will get monitors. I'd offer to upgrade something I have have collecting dust for him, but idk if I want or can invest that kind of time into it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top