Best Advanced Properties for Qualcomm Atheros AR8xxx PCIE Fast Ethernet Controller?

I am perplexed by many of the Advanced Property settings for the on-board Qualcomm Atheros AR8162/8166/8168 PCIE Fast Ethernet Controller (NDIS 6.30) on my Toshiba Satellite laptop running 64-bit Windows 10 Version 21H2 (OS Build 19044.1288). What I'm looking for are the best settings to both maximize networking speeds and also reducing the burden on the CPU (by offloading as much as is reasonable to the Ethernet card itself).
Here are the available properties that need to be set:
- ARP Offload
- ECMA
- Energy Efficient Ethernet
- Flow Control
- Interrupt Moderation
- IPv4 Checksum Offload
- Large Send Offload (IPv4)
- Large Send Offload v2 (IPv4)
- Large Send Offload v2 (IPv6)
- Max IRQ per Second
- NS Offload
- Receive Buffers
- Shutdown Wake Up
- Speed & Duplex
- TCP Checksum Offload (IPv4)
- TCP Checksum Offload (IPv6)
- Transmit Buffers
- UDP Checksum Offload (IPv4)
- UDP Checksum Offload (IPv6)
- VLAN ID