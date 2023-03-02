Best Advanced Properties for Qualcomm Atheros AR8xxx PCIE Fast Ethernet Controller?

ARP Offload

I am perplexed by many of the Advanced Property settings for the on-board Qualcomm Atheros AR8162/8166/8168 PCIE Fast Ethernet Controller (NDIS 6.30) on my Toshiba Satellite laptop running 64-bit Windows 10 Version 21H2 (OS Build 19044.1288). What I'm looking for are the best settings to both maximize networking speeds and also reducing the burden on the CPU (by offloading as much as is reasonable to the Ethernet card itself).Here are the available properties that need to be set:I enabled all the "Offload" properties, but I've seen a couple of posts that claim that this would actually slow things down, but that's hard to accept, which is one key purpose of this OP. Also, I have no idea what some of the acronyms mean, let alone how to set them. Would anyone please be so kind as to advise me? Thanks!