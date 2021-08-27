Best 40 inch+ 4k monitor for programming now?

I'm still rocking my Crossover 404k from 2015. It sucks for games and is less than ideal for most things - except for incredibly sharp high contrast, deep black text.

The Philips Computer Monitor BDM4037UW interested me a year or two ago, being similar and curved, but it appears it's gone now.

I don't see any 40"+ 4k VA monitors on the market anymore. Is there one? I suppose IPS could do but I doubt the text will be as crisp.



Thoughts/suggestions that maximize crisp high contrast text and deep black color?