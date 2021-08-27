Best 40 inch+ 4k monitor for programming now?

V

vmsx

n00b
Joined
May 31, 2005
Messages
27
I'm still rocking my Crossover 404k from 2015. It sucks for games and is less than ideal for most things - except for incredibly sharp high contrast, deep black text.
The Philips Computer Monitor BDM4037UW interested me a year or two ago, being similar and curved, but it appears it's gone now.
I don't see any 40"+ 4k VA monitors on the market anymore. Is there one? I suppose IPS could do but I doubt the text will be as crisp.

Thoughts/suggestions that maximize crisp high contrast text and deep black color?
 
B

burburbur

Weaksauce
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
89
I'm not sure there are any 40" panels left on the market. There are a handful of 43" panels out there of varying quality. If you can't do 43" though, you're probably limited to old 40" panels or a 32" monitor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top