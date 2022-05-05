Best 4 k monitor ever !

Time for a huge upgrade since im still using samsung 27" 60 hz standart monitor but it has magic coloursSo few years i bought a 4 k from asus that was one of the first ones, and it was a horrible nightmare with backlight bleeding and dead pixels and dents in the bezel among other issues.This has scared me alot from buying new monitors.But times has changed i hope and im ready to buy a new 4 k monitor with the best black and less back light bleeding or what you call it today.I guess there is something called fald with local zone dimming or something that makes the mouse pointer show halo.But is it realy like choosing poison today ?Like do i want halo or back light bleeding ?Anyway what is the best 4 k monitor ?And money isent a problem since i saved plenty now.I would prefer one with 2.1 hdmi for high hz and 10 bpc rates.Non curved and 27-28" Prefer one that can adjust hights