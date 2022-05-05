Best 4 k monitor ever !

Psycrow
Time for a huge upgrade since im still using samsung 27" 60 hz standart monitor but it has magic colours
So few years i bought a 4 k from asus that was one of the first ones, and it was a horrible nightmare with backlight bleeding and dead pixels and dents in the bezel among other issues.
This has scared me alot from buying new monitors.
But times has changed i hope and im ready to buy a new 4 k monitor with the best black and less back light bleeding or what you call it today.
I guess there is something called fald with local zone dimming or something that makes the mouse pointer show halo.
But is it realy like choosing poison today ?
Like do i want halo or back light bleeding ?
Anyway what is the best 4 k monitor ?
And money isent a problem since i saved plenty now.
I would prefer one with 2.1 hdmi for high hz and 10 bpc rates.
Non curved and 27-28" Prefer one that can adjust hights
