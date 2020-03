Best 4-bay hotswap case for NVR/NAS?

I'm looking to build an NVR/NAS setup, and I want to get either a short-depth 4-bay 1U chassis or a mini-ITX cube formfactor for it. There seems to be many options, but with a wide range of prices and potential issues. I've been looking in particular at cases from Chenbro, Supermicro, and Norco, but I would like to see what you guys would recommend for this setup. Cheaper is better, but I would like decent airflow and hotswap support. I've been looking the hardest at the Supermicro SC721-250B: https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/chassis/tower/721/SC721TQ-250B Any of you have experience with cases that aren't going to break the bank, which are also not totally jank?