Best 3rd Monitor Specifically for Day Trading?

I have to say, shopping for monitors is always the toughest decision by far when it comes to computer parts. I could really use some advice here from you experts.



Current Setup:

I have a 27" Lenovo Y27Q-10 1440P (2K) monitor as my primary and then the 32" BenQ 4K for my second monitor. I have had the 32" for numerous years now and have always felt that the 4K resolution is just too dense for me where I always struggled to read things. I scale text to 150% but everything just doesn't look "right". I plan to replace the 32" with another 27" as I feel the 27" @ 1440P is perfection for readability at 100%.



My Usage:

I work from home. I work in IT and sometimes have additional contracts thrown my way so have to multi task at times. I like having the two individual 27" screens as I can switch between the two work laptops as needed and feel like they will be perfect for my eyes right next to each other (side by side). I picked up day trading a month ago and have made some decent profits. I am basically looking for a 3rd screen so that I can monitor stock charts which I would like to place right above the two 27" monitors.



I have been thinking about the 49" 5120x1440 monitors since they are basically 2x 27". However, seems like each brand has their own issues and concerned how clear text and charts would be since most of them are curved. Additionally, seems there are no IPS for the 49" so would the viewing angles be off since I would be viewing from under the screen looking up? Any other screen sizes/resolution you think may work better for the 3rd monitor?



Thanks!