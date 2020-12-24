Best 34+ ultrawide to get between now and February (1440p)

Hi all,



I'm in the process of building a new gaming pc and I'm looking a for a good monitor to go with it, which I need to order by February.

The main use is going to be gaming, but also non-professional Blender projects and some work related stuff that don't require any special monitor.



What monitors you think I should check out , that are available now, or will be available during the next 2 months?



I've looked at the LG 38GN950 and Alienware AW3821DW, which as I understand is using the same panel as the LG's, but with slight improvements.

I've also looked at some of the bigger Samsung's monitors but I'm not a big fan of the huge curve and I still prefer IPS to VA.



What monitors would you recommend? It'll probably go with an Nvidia card, so G-Sync is definitely a preference.

Thanks