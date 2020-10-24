Best 34/35" gaming monitor sub <=1k?

S

Slickdvl

Gawd
Joined
Dec 17, 2002
Messages
869
Currently looking at
LG-34GN850-B and AW3420DW
The LG seems to win on paper.
I'll be using it for work during the day and gaming at night (refresh rate and response times are important). Any others to consider that I'm missing?
Currently on an AOC ag271qg
Would love an x35 or pg35vq but way out of my price range.
 
