Best 34/35" gaming monitor sub <=1k?

Currently looking at
LG-34GN850-B and AW3420DW
The LG seems to win on paper.
I'll be using it for work during the day and gaming at night (refresh rate and response times are important). Any others to consider that I'm missing?
Currently on an AOC ag271qg
Would love an x35 or pg35vq but way out of my price range.
