Best 3000 series choice for vertical mount setup

I was planning on going for a 3080 FE right at launch as trying to catch 3rd party models when they randomly go in stock before bots get them feels like it will be next to impossible but looking at my setup now not sure how the FE cooing will work. Using a TT View 71 RGB with vertical gpu mount. I think there is about half an inch between the glass and my current 1660 ti which the fans barely come on and it never gets hot as I don't really push it very hard but I will finally be able to do 4K/120 hdmi with the 3080 so it will likely be getting warm. The FE would exhaust right into glass and back into the card? To bad I can cut vents right there.



Never done or cared to really do an open loop cooling setup either so not really wanting to go water block. I guess a Hybrid is my best option where it just has one intake fan facing the glass.



Any others with vertical gpu setups decided on what card to get?