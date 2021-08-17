Best 3 fan AIO cooler for 3900X CPU?

Moderators: I hope this is the best forum for this post. If not, please move or advise me which forum to post in.



I'm tired on the stock fan on my 3900X speeding up, slowing down, speeding up, slowing down. At low speeds, it seems almost dead quiet, but when it speeds up, it's quite noisy. So I think it's time to get an AIO. My case is an old but good Corsair 800D, which can handle a 3 x 140 mm fan radiator.