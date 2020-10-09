Best 28" 4k monitor?

I'm looking for the best 28" 3840x2160 LCD monitor, with picture quality being the absolute primary priority. I don't care about viewing angles or refresh rate (because I plan to manually upgrade the refresh rate, explained below) in this case. I care a little bit about response time, but I won't look past an exceptionally good picture quality if the response time is somewhat compromised.

I very specifically am interested in the best 28" 3840x2160 LCD because the kit from ZisWorks I will be using to upgrade it is mostly only compatible with 3840x2160 at 28". Resolution and display size can't vary.

The Samsung U28H750 is tried and tested with one of the kits, and looks to be a great monitor. 125% RGB is good. 1ms response time is great. However, its 750:1 contrast ratio is disappointing. I don't know what the black level measurements are, but at 300 nits max brightness paired with that contrast ratio, they can't be that good.

So, I guess I'm mainly looking to see if there are any great 28" options that have decent black levels, like via a modern solution such as local dimming zones.
 
