Best 27-32" Productivity Monitor

I have a Dell U3011 that's finally dying after 10 years, so it's time for a replacement. I love the 1600 vertical pixels, but the overall display size is just slightly too large (tall) for my desk and viewing distance preferences, so I'm thinking of downsizing to 27" rather than up-sizing to 32", though a 32" would likely still be a little shorter than what I have despite being wider. Use case is 100% office, so word processing, spreadsheets, and some light CAD and photo work. Looking for suggestions that won't break the bank (let's call it $700 to be generous). I have a Dell U2719D at home (QHD), and am willing to have a higher pixel density that that, but would probably still want to scale a 4K image on a 27". I would also consider getting a pair of matched 27's, but do not want a single ultrawide. Even if I don't get a pair of something, I still have a 24" 1080p secondary display plus the 1080p display built into my laptop, so it'll be "any 3 screens".



Things I've considered so far:

(27")

Dell S2721QS

Dell U2720Q

Asus P278QV

MSI MAG274QRF-QD

LG 27GP950B (pushes the budget a bit more than I want)

(32")

MSI PS321URV

MSI MPG321UR-QD

Gigabyte M32U



Am I on the right track here? If I go 27, should I just get a 1440p display rather than scaling a 4k display to ~125%? Sorry for the overly broad and basic questions; it's just been too long since I've bought a monitor!