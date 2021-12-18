Best 27-32" Productivity Monitor [edit: 1440p only]

JeffJ

I have a Dell U3011 that's finally dying after 10 years, so it's time for a replacement. I love the 1600 vertical pixels, but the overall display size is just slightly too large (tall) for my desk and viewing distance preferences, so I'm thinking of downsizing to 27" rather than up-sizing to 32", though a 32" would likely still be a little shorter than what I have despite being wider. Use case is 100% office, so word processing, spreadsheets, and some light CAD and photo work. Looking for suggestions that won't break the bank (let's call it $700 to be generous). I have a Dell U2719D at home (QHD), and am willing to have a higher pixel density that that, but would probably still want to scale a 4K image on a 27". I would also consider getting a pair of matched 27's, but do not want a single ultrawide. Even if I don't get a pair of something, I still have a 24" 1080p secondary display plus the 1080p display built into my laptop, so it'll be "any 3 screens".

Things I've considered so far:
(27")
Dell S2721QS
Dell U2720Q
Asus P278QV
MSI MAG274QRF-QD
LG 27GP950B (pushes the budget a bit more than I want)
(32")
MSI PS321URV
MSI MPG321UR-QD
Gigabyte M32U

Am I on the right track here? If I go 27, should I just get a 1440p display rather than scaling a 4k display to ~125%? Sorry for the overly broad and basic questions; it's just been too long since I've bought a monitor!
 
alex_di

For office use with Windows, there's no reason to choose a low pixel-density display. Scaling is pixel-perfect. You might also consider 28/4K IPS panels as a middle-ground. I use 4 27s, but might have settled on 28" if that had been available.
 
Peat Moss

If you want to really zoom in on images, occasionally look at large photo files, or do any kind of photoshop type work, 4K can be really helpful. If not, then you probably don't need it. If you go with 4K, the scaling only affects the OS system GUI and fonts. Almost all apps and programs have their own independent scaling. The pixel density of 4K helps sharpen text, and 125% is not that much of a stretch, as it makes 4K seem almost native.

That Asus Pro Art is a great monitor if you don't want 4K.

The Dell S2721QS is a great monitor if you do. You might also want to check out the Philips Brilliance 279P1: https://www.pcmag.com/reviews/philips-brilliance-279p1

None of those 32" monitors are really worth buying. I wouldn't want a 1440p 32" anyway, as it's not enough pixel density for my liking. But that's a subjective thing. It's difficult to find a really good reasonably priced 32" monitor.

You might want to also check out BenQ monitors. They have some good models in lots of price ranges.
 
DoubleTap

DoubleTap

The 38" panels are 3840x1600 and don't require scaling - a nice medium between a 1440 and 4k display....
 
JeffJ

Ok, that helps. If normal office applications all behave well with scaling, I'm comfortable going with a 4k display. I think all of those 32's I listed are 4k, not 1440, but again I'm not sure I want to give up that much tabletop width on my desk.

So if I focus on the 27" models, the Dells may be a good choice, and a familiar one. What about the mid-line Asus ProArt PA279CV? Still in the same general ballpark?
 
Peat Moss

JeffJ said:
Ok, that helps. If normal office applications all behave well with scaling, I'm comfortable going with a 4k display. I think all of those 32's I listed are 4k, not 1440, but again I'm not sure I want to give up that much tabletop width on my desk.

So if I focus on the 27" models, the Dells may be a good choice, and a familiar one. What about the mid-line Asus ProArt PA279CV? Still in the same general ballpark?
Sorry, my bad. It was late at night and for some reason I was reading the spec 144 Hz as 1440p. Anyway, the Asus ProArt PA279CV should be okay, but I was reading some negative reviews about it on Amazon, especially about issues with the USB-C connector, as well as poor customer service. If you can find a BenQ PD2720U on a good sale, I would definitely check it out. Same for the Philips Brilliance. Otherwise, probably best to go with a Dell.
 
JeffJ

Well, it looks like I need to change course... Back at the office this morning I started looking at specs on my company-issued laptop, and since it only has the integrated Iris graphics, it won't actually drive dual 4k displays. In fact, it won't drive the combination of my U3011 and the U2719D that I brought in from home just to see the size difference; the U2179D was forced to a max of 1080p. Max it will do is dual 1440p. So I edited the thread title to clarify.

With that limitation, I suspect I'll end up with the PA278CV or QV, since they're over $100 cheaper than the equivalent Dell, and still somewhat less expensive than the BenQ PD2700Q or MSI MAG274QRF-QD, despite them all having relatively similar specs from an office-use standpoint. Seem reasonable?
 
