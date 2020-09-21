Best 27-32" Gsync Monitor?

There's a lot more options these days for a GSync gaming monitor then there was a few years ago when I looked last. What's your opinion on the best monitor in this category?

I do play competitive fps games along with rts and rpg games, so good response times are a must. Would probably prefer 1440p but I'm interested in 4k options too.

Thanks for your thoughts!
 
Depends what you're looking for
*deep breath in*
Gsync compatible, gsync, or gsync ultimate?
IPS, VA, or TN?
Curved or no curve?
Ultra wide or standard?
How high of hz/fps are you looking for?
Do you have a brand preference?
Price range?
What do you consider good response time? <5ms, 1ms only?
Are you planning on upgrading your 980ti or what GPU will you be using?
 
