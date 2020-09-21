Best 27-32" Gsync Monitor?

Killerxp100
There's a lot more options these days for a GSync gaming monitor then there was a few years ago when I looked last. What's your opinion on the best monitor in this category?
I do play competitive fps games along with rts and rpg games, so good response times are a must. Would probably prefer 1440p but I'm interested in 4k options too.
Thanks for your thoughts!
