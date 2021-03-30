Best 27" 144hz monitor?

Took a look at current posts and the most recent looked to be back in September.I'm going to be building/buying a brand new computer next month and I'm looking for 2 brand new monitors to pair it with. Right now my setup isn't matching and one of them has this weird blinking issue and it's probably gonna die soon.I want at least 144hz- 1440p. I don't want 4k or 1080.- Good color accuracy- Fast response times and low latency.- VESA would be nice in case I want to install arms later.- Height adjustment is a must but I don't care about swivel or being able to orient it sideways.I can save for them but I'm trying to keep the total cost at $1,000 USD. Total as in for the pair.Edit: I saw good things about 27GL83A-B on Rtings.comI just want to game on it for battlefield 5, CS, WoW and whatever titles come next like BF6.The number of monitors to read reviews of and such is mind boggling. I don't know if I want VA or IPS. I care more about color accuracy than black levels. The thing I care the most for is motion blur and input lag.I appreciate any help with this. Thanks