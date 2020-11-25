Best 2560x1440 27" monitor that supports fully G-Sync and AMD Free Sync

Flogger23m
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2009
- Messages
- 11,061
Looking for a 2560x1440, 27" monitor that properly supports G-Sync while also supporting AMD Free Sync. Has to be IPS or VA. Want something with an adjustable stand to.
I've been looking down this list of G-Sync supported monitors but few if any can be found anywhere save for some random 3rd party sellers:
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/products/g-sync-monitors/specs/
Any good options or recommendations? Is there some monitor out there that fits my criteria while not being on the list? Looking for something in the $450-500 price range.
