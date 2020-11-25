Best 2560x1440 27" monitor that supports fully G-Sync and AMD Free Sync

Looking for a 2560x1440, 27" monitor that properly supports G-Sync while also supporting AMD Free Sync. Has to be IPS or VA. Want something with an adjustable stand to.I've been looking down this list of G-Sync supported monitors but few if any can be found anywhere save for some random 3rd party sellers:Any good options or recommendations? Is there some monitor out there that fits my criteria while not being on the list? Looking for something in the $450-500 price range.