Best 25" 240hz Gaming Monitor?

To make a long story short, I got laid off work(temporarily?) and now have lots of free time apparently(just no money). I have been wanting a 25" 240hz monitor a while now but just didn't want to pay for one.... Before anyone asks, yes I want 25" not 27", and yes I want TN not IPS.



I don't know if there's anyone around here who knows or has done research, but I just want the best bang 4 buck 240hz monitor. I have been doing research and it seems as though they all have pros and cons, unfortunately. Some have higher input lag than others, some have terrible terrible contrast, etc. I am also trying not to spend $500 like on the BenQ zowie monitors...(this may be unavoidable)



I have been back and forth from these monitors but the list goes on... There's just a plethora of options here I have no clue which to consider. I was kind of trying to stay within the new gen AU Optronics panels but...not sure how much of a difference it makes. I know I am splitting hairs at some point but



BenQ zowie XL2546 (apparently this has some issues according to some so I have discarded this choice since its the most expensive as well)

Gigabyte Aorus KD25F

AOC Agon AG251FZ2

Asus XG258Q(newer model)

Asus PG258Q (older 2016 model)

Acer Predator XN253QX (Supposedly pretty highly rated?, also $500)

Acer Nitro XF252Q

Acer XF250Q (older model, but the cheapest)

Dell Alienware AW2518hf







Help me narrow things down?