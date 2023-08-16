best 1tb nvme deal

Looking to buy a 1tb ssd, Ive seen some decent deals pass by but am now ready to purchase. Ideally looking to purchase off ebay and im looking for a pcie 3 nvme with decent specs and good endurance.
I curently see
I missed deals like the Silicon Power XS70 for $40. I would prefer a higher endurance drive if available.
Any other decent deals for a good drive out there?
Team Group MP33 - $38
Crucial P3 - $39
SAMSUNG 970 EVO -$40
