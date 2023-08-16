best 1tb nvme deal

C

cdabc123

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 21, 2016
Messages
4,300
Looking to buy a 1tb ssd, Ive seen some decent deals pass by but am now ready to purchase. Ideally looking to purchase off ebay and im looking for a pcie 3 nvme with decent specs and good endurance.

I curently see

Team Group MP33 - $38​

Crucial P3 - $39​

SAMSUNG 970 EVO -$40​


I missed deals like the Silicon Power XS70 for $40. I would prefer a higher endurance drive if available.

Any other decent deals for a good drive out there?
 
As long as it is a Tier 1 or Tier 2 manufacturer wilh a decent warranty and TBW rating, it doesn't really matter at this point. That said, do yourself a favor and pay a few extra dollars for a drive with Controller DRAM and TLC instead of QLC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top