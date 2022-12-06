One of rigs is acting a bit funny, gonna grab another ps to rule it out in troubleshooting fashion besides it's a dinky little 650 and I hate it, a lot lol

Gonna throw my main rigs 1050w ps in 2nd rig wrap that up, then upgrade my main rigs ps with the

Best 1100w or 1200w atx 3.0 ps with 16pin high power connector?

Under 300 bucks would preferred don't wanna get too wild lol